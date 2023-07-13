Mom, son each win $500,000 in lottery weeks apart

Peggy Williams won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to...
Peggy Williams won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials. Her win came less than a month after her son, Randy Williams, won the Cash 5 lottery jackpot of $518,774.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina family is celebrating two lottery wins in the span of a month, WITN reports.

Randy Williams, 48, of Greenville, said he woke up in the early morning hours of June 15 and decided to check his Cash 5 lottery numbers from the night before. He found out he had a $518,774 jackpot waiting for him at lottery headquarters.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” Randy Williams said at the time. “She’s very happy.”

His mother, Peggy Williams, went with him to the Raleigh headquarters to claim the prize, which netted Randy Williams $369,627 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, when Randy Williams accompanied his mother to claim her own lottery winnings, less then a month after claiming his prize.

Peggy Williams, also of Greenville, won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials. She took home $356,253 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“This is hard to believe,” she said. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

While her son had initially offered to buy her a new house with his winnings, Peggy Williams said they decided to use his win to fix up her current home. However, with the second win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all.

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Knox County
Investigation ongoing after woman found in road
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials...
Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
No deal on Hollywood actors contract; strike vote will be held Thursday morning
Shirley Phillips says she’s thankful to be alive as she recovers from a rabid fox attack. She...
Woman bites rabid fox to escape vicious attack
Woman says she's thankful to be alive after rabid fox attack
Passengers on turbulent Allegiant flight say flight attendant 'was literally like Matrix'