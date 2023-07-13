Mostly cloudy with scattered storms returning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start early on this morning on satellite and radar. However, as the sun rises and the atmosphere warms, we’ll develop widely scattered showers starting up on the coast and spreading inland into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door already. We’ll get the day started in the mid 70s and warm quickly into the mid to upper 80s by mid-morning. Highs today may reach up to near 90 for some by midday, especially inland as they wait for rain. Feels like temperatures only reach the mid 90s due to the clouds and scattered storms.

We’re caught on the eastern rim of a ridge of high pressure across the South, just removed from the influence of sinking motion or a more stable air mass. Showers and thunderstorms can develop around the rim of highs in summer, and any storms that develop out of Oklahoma or Arkansas upstream will moisten up our atmosphere downstream leading toward a more primed atmosphere for storms to develop in our skies.

We’ll continue to see scattered storms develop into Friday and the weekend; slightly above average chances at catching a daily storm. This pattern doesn’t break down until early to mid-week next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms developing on the coast in the morning and midday and spreading inland into the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 80s for most to near 90 for some inland with a heat index in the mid 90s outside of any storms. Your 7 Day Forecast has this similar pattern returning into Friday and the upcoming weekend.

