New developments in RiverCamps fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New developments have arisen in the RiverCamps fire case.

23-year-old Carter Adair was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, but it was postponed, meaning he won’t enter a plea until later.

Adair is accused of starting a massive fire at the RiverCamps community in Bay County in April, allegedly vandalizing the clubhouse and burning down several buildings.

He is facing nine total charges, eight of them involving arson. He also withdrew asking for bond.

Adair’s next court date is set for August 15th, when he will have a pre-trial hearing.

