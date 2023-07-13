Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Adoption Events

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is PetSmart’s National Adoption Week, and your new best friend could be waiting for you.

If you are willing and ready for the commitment a pet takes, it just takes one look from these cats and kittens to wiggle their way into your heart.

This week, the Nine Lives Kitty Rescue adoptions events will take place at PetSmart located off of 23rd Street in Panama City.

Times and Dates displayed below:

Friday, July 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For anyone who can’t make these events or is looking to get preapproved, fill out an application here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials...
Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time

Latest News

Making s'mores for Sweet Summertime
Sweet Summertime S’mores
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
National Pet Adoption Week
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores