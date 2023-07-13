Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Adoption Events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is PetSmart’s National Adoption Week, and your new best friend could be waiting for you.

If you are willing and ready for the commitment a pet takes, it just takes one look from these cats and kittens to wiggle their way into your heart.

This week, the Nine Lives Kitty Rescue adoptions events will take place at PetSmart located off of 23rd Street in Panama City.

Times and Dates displayed below:

Friday, July 14 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For anyone who can’t make these events or is looking to get preapproved, fill out an application here.

