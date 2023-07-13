One dead after traffic crash in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.

On Thursday, a black Toyota Celica convertible was southbound on South Tyndall Parkway near Boatrace Road, when it crossed the median and hit a black 2023 Kenworth dump truck.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

