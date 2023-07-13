One dead after traffic crash in Parker

A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.

On Thursday, a black Toyota Celica convertible was southbound on South Tyndall Parkway near Boatrace Road, when it crossed the median and hit a black 2023 Kenworth dump truck.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigation team.

Anyone with information on this crash can contact Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials...
Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time

Latest News

GC BSB 2
He is facing nine total charges, eight of them involving arson. He also withdrew asking for bond.
New developments in RiverCamps fire
Making s'mores for Sweet Summertime
Sweet Summertime S’mores
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police