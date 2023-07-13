School districts analyze state test scores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School administrators across the state are analyzing state test scores. The scores were released by the Florida Department of Education this summer.

Students in Florida schools take the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) and End of Course (EOC) exams. FAST is a new test, which replaced the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA). FAST is given three times a year and is a progress-monitoring test.

The scores for each district are displayed by a percentage of students who score at or above grade level. You can view and compare district scores to the statewide average here.

Because of the transition to progress-monitoring testing and new state standards, overall school and district grades will not be released until the fall or winter.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.