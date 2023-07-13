School districts analyze state test scores

Scores released by the Florida Department of Education
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of students scoring at or below grade level.(LIVE 5)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School administrators across the state are analyzing state test scores. The scores were released by the Florida Department of Education this summer.

Students in Florida schools take the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) and End of Course (EOC) exams. FAST is a new test, which replaced the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA). FAST is given three times a year and is a progress-monitoring test.

The scores for each district are displayed by a percentage of students who score at or above grade level. You can view and compare district scores to the statewide average here.

Because of the transition to progress-monitoring testing and new state standards, overall school and district grades will not be released until the fall or winter.

