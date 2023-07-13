Senior citizens get free hurricane kits

Florida Power and Light and The Bay County Council on Aging came together to help elderly residents for hurricane season.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local senior citizens are getting the chance to be more prepared for the coming hurricane season. Two groups have come together to help the elderly by offering free hurricane kits.

Florida Power and Light Company and the Bay County Council on Aging partnered up to help seniors stock up on food.

On Wednesday, at the Bay County Council on Aging, there were over 1,200 meal kits prepared by the groups. In the seniors, there is three days’ worth of shelf-stable food, water, and a 40-dollar voucher to the Panama City Farmers Market for fresh produce. Officials with FPL said it’s important to take care of our elderly community because they may not have a loved one able to do so.

”Seniors oftentimes don’t have the support networks that some of the young working family have,” said Shane Boyett, Senior External Affairs manager at FPL. “So sometimes they don’t have anybody in the town or the community that can help them. So, we just want to make sure they are ready if a storm comes around, they can respond to that.”

FPL said the goal is to make sure seniors are equipped with the information and resources they need during hurricane season.

