Suspect located after fleeing from police

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after police say he ran from an attempted traffic stop.

On July 6, Panama City Police say a male driver was seen committing a traffic offense.

When officers tried to pull the driver over, he allegedly sped off, and police had to stop pursuing the car due to department policy.

Investigators say the car had crashed into a fence near 11th Court and Palo Alto Avenue a short time later. The driver was identified as 38-year-old James Carl Bell, who had run away on foot.

On early Thursday morning, PCPD executed a search warrant on a homemade camper in the 900 block of North Bonita Avenue, which reportedly belonged to Bell.

During the search, officers say over 11 grams of meth was found, along with cocaine and marijuana.

Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession or use of narcotic equipment. He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to contact PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously via their Tip411 app.

