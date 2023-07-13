Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight, but mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday storms will start near the coast in the AM before moving inland in the PM. Rain chances will be 50-60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast and low 90s inland. The rain chances will remain elevated right into the coming weekend. Expect anywhere from 1-3″ of rain over the next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

