Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge...
Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death