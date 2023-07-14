Family of God Baptist Church to hold back to school block party

Back to School Block Party
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local church is continuing its outreach events after Hurricane Michael temporarily halted its ministry.

Family of God Baptist Church is holding a back-to-school block party on Tuesday, July 18th in hopes to give back to the community.

Charita Collier, the organizer for the event, came to NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the event and how it is open to everyone, even if your child already has school supplies.

The back-to-school block party will be held at Daffin Park from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, watch the video attached.

