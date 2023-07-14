Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole while working on high school job site

A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia. (Source: WANF)
By Karli Barnett and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia.

Robert Hall, 34, worked for a plumbing company contracted to complete a job at Armuchee High School in the city of Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hall’s family said he fell almost 20 feet when going down a ladder into the manhole, and it took almost 45 minutes for crews to get him out due to the methane gas.

Hall leaves behind his fiancé and four young children. He was set to get married in October.

“He was looking forward to a long, happy future,” John Burtz, Hall’s future father-in-law, said.

Burtz recounted getting the call from his stepdaughter Wednesday when he learned something had gone horribly wrong.

“She just said, ‘We need you. Please, God, please, just get here quick,’” Burtz said with tears in his eyes. “And she said that he had passed … It was just devastating. He is literally one the of best people I’ve known ever in my life.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement, writing in part, “During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Hall’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say
A guest finds a shady spot as a respite from the heat in front of a colorful mural adjacent to...
Disney is asking a judge to toss a lawsuit from DeSantis appointees
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program