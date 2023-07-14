FREEDOM FRIDAY: Lance Roberts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday Segment.

For Lance Roberts, it was overcoming the pain of watching his loved one walk a destructive path.

“Our family member actually ended up in the local county jail,” Roberts said.

Lance served in the Air Force but found this battle one he couldn’t win without his loved one wanting to make a change.

“They have to want help,” he says it was hard to cope, “When that’s in your family, you end up, you feel very helpless.”

Lance says faith and prayer helped his family member eventually find freedom from addiction, but he and his wife didn’t want anyone to feel the way he did, leading up to that.

“You also feel kind of alone in this,” he added.

The Roberts knew they wanted to do something, but they didn’t know what. But they did knew they could do woodworking.

“We’ve started to do this program and be able to build things,” he said.

That’s how Freedom Furniture and Design was constructed.

“We both still work for the military full-time,” said Lance.

The couple makes specialty wood items in their free time and use the money from their sales to donate to local recovery efforts like Humble House and Most Excellent Way.

Some of those items don the walls of Gary’s Oyster Shack in Panama City.

That’s also where Lance says he hopes people suffering in silence can also receive some emotional support through their prayer wall.

“Whatever it is that they have going on, they can come in there and get one little blank tags and write about what’s going on in their life,” Roberts explains.

He says it takes everyone in the community using the talents they have to help others overcome.

“It’s people in all walks of life. It’s, you know, doctors and lawyers and everyone else. It’s either, you know, maybe experiencing it personally or has a family member who has those problems and is, you know, suffering as a family,” Lance concludes.

