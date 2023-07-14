Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A soaker of a morning and mid-day is drying out as we head into the evening hours... just in time for another round of rain to enter into the panhandle on Saturday... Chances remain at 80%. Those rain chances do dwindle down into the to more summer like conditions as we approach the mid-week. Temperatures increase from near 90 degrees to the mid 90′s as we go throughout the week as well.

