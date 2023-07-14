Friday Evening Forecast

A soaker of a morning and mid-day is drying out as we head into the evening hours... just in time for another round of rain to enter into the panhandle Saturday
By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A soaker of a morning and mid-day is drying out as we head into the evening hours... just in time for another round of rain to enter into the panhandle on Saturday... Chances remain at 80%. Those rain chances do dwindle down into the to more summer like conditions as we approach the mid-week. Temperatures increase from near 90 degrees to the mid 90′s as we go throughout the week as well.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the couple came and left Schuller’s Panama City home late Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in Washington County homicide investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's rainy conditions.
Heavy rain persists this morning
More rain is on the way to NWFL on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
More rain is on the way to NWFL on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Moisture in the atmosphere is increasing across the Southeast leading toward better rain...
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms returning