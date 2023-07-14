Fueling the future: ARA Panama City helps to create sustainable fuels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Engineers around the world have spent decades attempting to develop energy solutions to power the future. You might be surprised to learn that one method for preparing biofuels is being ‘cooked-up’ right here in the Panhandle.

The Better Fuels team at Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) are experts in supercritical water-based cleanup and conversion technologies, which are a driving force behind the development of renewable diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha.

Their Readifuels technology is capable of turning waste into high yields of biofuels that can be used in a variety of applications.

Part of that process includes the use of waste feedstock for the starting point of fuels. That’s where new developments in technology have stepped in.

“We stumbled upon a solution, and we recognize that it was a solution that was needed in the industry,” Chuck Red, vice president of ARA fuels development, said.

That solution is known as Hydrothermal Cleanup or HCU. HCU is a process of cleaning waste feedstock - often consisting of fats, oils, and grease.

The process combines the feedstock with water in a high-temperature, high-pressure environment and removes metals and other contaminants. Through this process, the technology can create clean feedstock in just under two minutes, where it then goes on to be refined and become actual fuel.

HCU is a one-step process that greatly outperforms its competition in efficiency, while also boasting a 100% yield.

That’s why there’s now high demand for this technology.

“We have a lot of interest today from big oil companies and many other waste processing companies that are interested in cleaning up on fats oils and greases,” Sanjay Nana, principal engineer at ARA, said.

Earlier this year, ARA launched a commercial unit in Montana, and two more are expected to be completed and in operation by the end of the year. That will allow for a production of up to 60,000 barrels per day, all thanks to research and hard work done right here in Panama City.

“I think it’s exciting to see a little town like Panama City produce technologies that make a difference in the world,” Red said. “The fact that we have roughly 700 million gallons per year of production of pretreat units out there now, we’ll double that in the next year or so, you know, it’s a source of pride for our team.”

The other source of pride, Red says, is the positive environmental impacts this technology will have around the world.

“It’s a recycling of the carbon and roughly an 80 percent reduction in overall lifecycle carbon intensity compared to conventional petroleum fuels,” Red said.

It’s a small team of twelve, making a global impact, right here in the Florida Panhandle.

