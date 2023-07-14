Heavy rain persists this morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in place. We’ll see that lead toward a wet morning. But trends are to see a drier afternoon for today. Reach for the rain gear for the morning drive and dress comfortably for the warm and muggy conditions ahead.

It’s another warm and humid start with temperatures in the mid 70s inland to near 80 on the coast. Temperatures only warm into the upper 80s this afternoon as the clouds from morning storms hang on to keep the sun from warming us up too much today.

Our unsettled pattern continues today and into the weekend. We’re caught on the eastern rim of a ridge of high pressure across the South, just removed from the influence of sinking motion or a more stable air mass. Showers and thunderstorms can develop around the rim of highs in summer, and any storms that develop out of Oklahoma or Arkansas can moisten up our atmosphere down stream leading toward a more primed atmosphere for storms to develop in our skies.

We’ll continue to see this pattern develop storms into the weekend. You’ll have a good chance at catching an hour or twos worth of rain. This pattern doesn’t break down until early to mid-week next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms mainly in the morning quieting down into the afternoon for most. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar unsettled trend for the weekend with a drier and hotter stretch coming next week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.