Hit-and-run involving bicycle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cyclist was transported after deputies say they were involved in a hit-and-run.

On Thursday before 11 p.m., a deputy with Walton County Sheriff’s Office was driving along Highway 98 when they saw a cyclist that had been hit by a car.

The cyclist was reportedly riding westbound in the bike lane on 98 between county Highway 283 and Doodles Forest Road in Santa Rosa Beach when they were hit.

South Walton Fire District transported the cyclist to a local hospital.

One westbound lane of U.S. Highway 98 was blocked and has opened. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.