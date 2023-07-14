Hit-and-run involving bicycle in Walton County

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.(splitshire)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cyclist was transported after deputies say they were involved in a hit-and-run.

On Thursday before 11 p.m., a deputy with Walton County Sheriff’s Office was driving along Highway 98 when they saw a cyclist that had been hit by a car.

The cyclist was reportedly riding westbound in the bike lane on 98 between county Highway 283 and Doodles Forest Road in Santa Rosa Beach when they were hit.

South Walton Fire District transported the cyclist to a local hospital.

One westbound lane of U.S. Highway 98 was blocked and has opened. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

Today's Tunes 'Lift'
Today's Tunes 'Carrying You'
Today's Tunes 'That's When You Save Me'
Port Authority Meeting
Panama City leaders discuss NOAA boat speed limit proposal at Port Authority meeting