Mosley High School Sending Two Wrestlers to National Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota

By Scott Rossman
Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pair of Mosley wrestlers are among those getting set to head west Friday to take part in the prestigious U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals!

That event takes place in Fargo, North Dakota. The Mosley pair, both rising juniors, Nicolas Bacot on the bottom here in this shot. And John Mengel, the one practicing here with Nicolas.

Bacot will compete in the 285 pound class. John wrestles in the 182′s. Both a part of the 16U age group. Both qualifying through a series of previous events following the high school season.

“I just got like this pump, chills. You know I mean it’s almost my third year, yet I’m going to a national tournament. Doing that as a sophomore, it’s just unbelievable”, said Mosley Sophomore, Micholas Bacot.

“I don’t like giving up so I just put as much work as I can into it. So that usually gets me far enough”, added Mosley Sophomore, John Mengel.

Mosley Wrestling Coach, Jay LaFountain explained the importance of Fargo. “The idea if you want to be the best, you have to go wrestle the best. I mean they’re going to go see the kids that are nationally ranked within the entire country. So if they can go do well there, imagine what they’ll be able to do, let alone in the state of Florida. But it helps set them up with what they can do in college.”

Nic and John hop on the plane tomorrow morning at 7 to head to Fargo with weigh-ins Sunday, the competition begins Monday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

