New Regal theater opens in Panama City

Most people aren't too enthused to go see a movie at 10 in the morning. But in Panama City today, there were lines out the door.
By WJHG Newsroom and Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The doors are now open at the Regal Regency Theatre in Panama City. The theater on 23rd St. featuring immersive movie experiences had its grand opening on Thursday.

Anticipation has been building for the reopen since the theater closed after damage from Hurricane Michael.

“They took a while to open which is good a lot of great things take time so it looks like they did an amazing job, paid close attention to detail and so far I’m pumped to see what the actually auditorium is like and the seats how comfy they are,” said Sean Brosnan, moviegoer.

The theater features the latest innovations to the cinematic experience including 4DX, ScreenX and RPX premium formats. 4DX features immersive scents, seat movement, sounds and even mist and fog to name a few.

ScreenX has a 270-degree viewing experience or the regal premium experience showing rooms. Not only does this bring a new and immersive experience to the area, but a favorable location as well..

“it looks really nice I’m really surprised, I’ve been waiting for this to open because I hate having to drive all the way over to the beach (Panama City Beach) every time I want to watch a movie so it’ll be really nice to have here and I’m super excited that it is opening,” said Kaylee Goodpaster, moviegoer.

One local businessman said he is thrilled to have the theater back in action and had just the thing for such a momentous occasion.

“Well we are gonna release some white doves in celebration of peace and freedom and the freedom to come see a movie here at the regal on 23rd street,” said Ted Maschal, Doves Above Panama City.

The theater also features a monthly subscription that gives you access to unlimited movies. The price is $21.99 a month.

