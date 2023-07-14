Panama City leaders discuss NOAA boat speed limit proposal at Port Authority meeting

Port Authority Meeting
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A recent boat speed limit proposal in the gulf is making waves. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) wants to limit boat speeds to ten knots along our local coastline.

NOAA officials say the speed limit will reduce boat collisions with Rice’s whales. Many local organizations say it will be detrimental to boating, fishing and industry in the area.

City leaders spoke out at the Panama City Port Authority meeting Thursday. They say they understand environmental concerns, but they want more research done, because the speed limit would be detrimental to port operations.

“We just urge more learning of this, to make sure that the right decisions are going to be made, because the wrong decision could significantly impact ports and other economic entities not only along the Florida Gulf Coast but the entire Gulf Coast,” Alex King, Panama City Port Authority Director, said.

Since making the proposal, NOAA has been collecting public comments. That period has ended and they will now consider the feedback before making a decision.

