PCB Council passes Beach Commerce Ordinance

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday evening Panama City Beach Councilmembers voted in favor of ordinance 1627 which deals with how business operates on the beach.

Under the new ordinance, businesses, including vendors and beach service, are required to get approval from beach property owners before setting up shop on their property. It includes the renting of umbrellas, tents and even chairs.

Officials say the new law does not interfere with any individual beachgoers who chooses to bring their own beach furniture, just business.

Panama City Beach Councilmember Paul Casto says the move is mainly for safety.

“It’s not just about chairs it’s more about cleaning up the beach where the first responders can get down the beach and they keep a lane open for them,” Casto said. “The boxes the big boxes used to be up against the dune line and it caused a safety issue with line of sight with first responders, the lifeguards and the garbage people that have to drive on the beach. We’re making them move the boxes and have them more uniformed and just cleaning up the appearance of Panama City Beach.”

Councilmembers also voted on an emergency plan. If approved, it would allow the city manager to make decisions in the event of an emergency without requiring an emergency meeting with the majority of council members present.

Several residents were against the move.

“I really think you need to revisit and know that people are not going to worship you. People don’t worship this council. You do not make the rule of the land and you cannot take people’s rights away,” one resident said.

Council member Mary Coburn was the only city leader to vote against.

“I’m not supporting this,” she said.

The other council members say that during an emergency it is sometimes difficult to get enough council members together to make decisions.

“Giving him that authority to maybe close a section of Front Beach Road down or maybe enact a curfew you know if we’ve been hit by a bad hurricane which happens in Florida. It gives him the ability to act immediately and before he can gather all of us up to have an emergency meeting. It’s just a commonsense approach.”

The council is defining an emergency as any occurrence, natural, technological or manmade in was or in peace which results or may result in substantial injury or harm to the population or substantial damage to or loss of property.

A second reading of the ordinance is underway.

