Southern Lights star shines through his original music

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Contemporary Christian singer, Braeden Cooper, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to belt out some tunes. Cooper has been singing and playing guitar since he was little. Check out his original song performances in the videos attached.

Find Braeden Cooper on Facebook to find out when and where he’s performing.

