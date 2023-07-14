Structure fire in Fountain

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fire officials are working to find the cause of a house fire in Bay County.

On Friday, emergency responders received a call around noon about a possible structure fire on Denem Road from the surrounding neighbors.

When Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Fountain home, the building was fully engulfed in flames, with lots of heavy black smoke.

Bay County EMS, Fire, Forestry, and the sheriff’s office were all on the scene to keep the fire contained.

Officials say they protected about 20-25 cars around the area from being damaged. They believe the fire was intensified by propane tanks inside the house.

At this time, fire officials say only Denem Road is blocked off.

