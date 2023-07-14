Tech employee arrested after sending private photos from victim’s phone

Victim came in to transfer data to new phone
When a detective interviewed Alonso about the incident, he allegedly confessed to the events...
When a detective interviewed Alonso about the incident, he allegedly confessed to the events and was arrested for violation of unauthorized access to an electronic device.(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after police say he sent private photos from a victim’s cell phone to his personal phone.

On July 11, the victim told Fort Walton Beach Police they went into a business to upgrade their phone. An employee, later identified as Pedro Alonso, helped the victim transfer data from the old phone to the new phone and said it would take approximately an hour and a half to transfer all the data.

The victim said they left and returned later in the day. Officers were told the victim then noticed there were some recently deleted files with photos and video that were sent to a number they did not recognize.

When a detective interviewed Alonso about the incident, he allegedly confessed to the events and was arrested for violation of unauthorized access to an electronic device.

Officers want to warn the public about leaving cellular devices with an unknown person. There are other options for data transfer that you can do in the comfort of your own home. If you choose to transfer data at a store, it’s best to stay with your device.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the couple came and left Schuller’s Panama City home late Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in Washington County homicide investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

Back to School Block Party
Lance uses woodworking skills to help recovery efforts after family member struggles with...
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Lance Roberts
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Lance Roberts
Local musician showcases his talent
Southern Lights star shines through his original music