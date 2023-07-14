Tech employee arrested after sending private photos from victim’s phone

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after police say he sent private photos from a victim’s cell phone to his personal phone.

On July 11, the victim told Fort Walton Beach Police they went into a business to upgrade their phone. An employee, later identified as Pedro Alonso, helped the victim transfer data from the old phone to the new phone and said it would take approximately an hour and a half to transfer all the data.

The victim said they left and returned later in the day. Officers were told the victim then noticed there were some recently deleted files with photos and video that were sent to a number they did not recognize.

When a detective interviewed Alonso about the incident, he allegedly confessed to the events and was arrested for violation of unauthorized access to an electronic device.

Officers want to warn the public about leaving cellular devices with an unknown person. There are other options for data transfer that you can do in the comfort of your own home. If you choose to transfer data at a store, it’s best to stay with your device.

