Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and storms will briefly come to an end this evening with lows in the 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. As we head into Friday morning more storms will develop so keep the umbrella handy. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70%. The rain chances will decrease by Friday afternoon/evening. Expect another round of storms on Saturday and Sunday, but the coverage should be smaller. Highs will bear near 90. The rain chances will be lower next week, but highs will soar higher into the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langford’s last known address was listed as a transient out of Bay County.
Woman's body identified in death investigation
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
After crowds swarmed the beaches along Walton County on the Fourth of July, county officials...
Walton County Sheriff proposes beach restrictions after rowdy Fourth of July
Anderson is serving a month in prison for her role in a large Lynn Haven city corruption...
Former Lynn Haven Mayor now serving prison time
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules

Latest News

More rain is on the way to NWFL on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Moisture in the atmosphere is increasing across the Southeast leading toward better rain...
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms returning
Rain chances will remain in the forecast over the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will remain in the forecast over the days ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast