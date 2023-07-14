Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers and storms will briefly come to an end this evening with lows in the 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. As we head into Friday morning more storms will develop so keep the umbrella handy. Highs will reach the upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70%. The rain chances will decrease by Friday afternoon/evening. Expect another round of storms on Saturday and Sunday, but the coverage should be smaller. Highs will bear near 90. The rain chances will be lower next week, but highs will soar higher into the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.