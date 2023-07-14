Your Chipotle guacamole may soon be prepared by a robot

Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.
Chipotle is testing a robot named Autocado to help its restaurant staff make guacamole.(Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chipotle is testing a robot to help make guacamole.

The machine is called the Autocado, and it can work with up to 25 pounds of avocados.

It slices the fruit open, takes off the skin, removes the core and places the avocado in a bowl.

That’s when a human takes over, adding the other ingredients and completing the process to make guacamole.

According to Chipotle, the Autocado could cut guacamole preparation times in half.

Restaurant representatives say the machine will help their staff a lot, as their restaurants use 100 million pounds of avocados each year.

Chipotle is also testing another robot named Chippy to help teams make tortilla chips.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say the couple came and left Schuller’s Panama City home late Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in Washington County homicide investigation
A man is dead after deputies say he was involved in a crash in Parker.
One dead after traffic crash in Parker
Bell was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and...
Suspect located after fleeing from police
On July 7, units with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked alongside North Star...
Twelve arrests in Calhoun County drug investigation
The Florida Department of Education released state test scores, which show the percentage of...
School districts analyze state test scores

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Woman arrested on drug charges linked to death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Arrest made in Washington County murder
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old girl in Arkansas found safe, man arrested