Boy meets first responders who saved his life

PAXTON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young Walton County boy has been re-learning how to do everything from eating to tying his shoe after he suffered a traumatic brain injury in August of 2022. On Friday, he and his family met the first responders who saved his life that day.

Landon Moye was 10 years old when he was hit in the head by a wooden post in the yard of his family’s home.

His older sister Faith told NewsChannel 7 she called 911 and gave the phone to her mom, who was frantically trying to help Landon.

“We got a call here at the fire station for a woman screaming, unknown information. Immediately I had a bad feeling in my stomach, something wasn’t quite right. As soon as I stepped out of the ambulance, she throws her son Landon into my arms and says ‘Please don’t let him die’,“ Christian Bay, a Walton County Fire Rescue EMT and paramedic who responded to the call, said. “This is the hardest call I’ve ever ran, and just to see the kid survive, and now I get to meet him and hang out with him... it’s really special.”

Bay said just before going to the house in the ambulance, they called an Okaloosa MedFlight helicopter to meet them at the home, knowing the closest hospitals are a long drive away.

Landon was flown to a trauma center in Pensacola, where he was treated for his critical injuries. Bay and other first responders said seeing him again, upbeat and happy to meet them, was like a miracle.

“My medic’s like ‘I’m going to try not to cry’,” Walton County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Tim Turner said. “And, you know, I wasn’t involved in that case and it’s even a little emotional for me but what they’re going through right now... it’s emotions of joy. Pure joy seeing him the way that he is now.”

Landon’s family and the first responders who helped save him said it took a team effort to get him to where he is today.

“Every piece of the puzzle. My crew, the flight crew, the hospital. Everybody played a part in this story,” Bay said. “And again, just to see him here today like this, after the last time I saw him, he was almost dead. That’s... I cannot describe that.”

Landon said he is not letting his brain injury slow him down. He said he wants to be a chemist when he grows up, and he wants to inspire others to be who they are.

“I just want to let people that have brain injuries... I just want to let y’all know that y’all should not be ashamed of yourself,” he said.

