Colten White; Cancer Survivor, Spearfishing Enthusiast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Colten White is an 18-year-old. Also, he’s a student at Samford University in Birmingham. Also, also he’s a Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma cancer survivor. Also, also, also he’s a scuba diving guru and a lover of spearfishing, though some might call it an obsession.

“Just being in the element, you know. Seeing the sharks swim by, the fish swim by, the soundless feeling of being underwater and the adrenaline rush of when you shoot a fish. That’s what makes it so special, because at that point, you are one with nature; you’re actually in the element”, said Colten.

And though spearfish might be a new sport to many of you, as when I say fishing, you probably envision traditional hook and line fishing, for Colten’s family, just like the gulf waters, the spear runs deep.

“Diving has always been kind of like our family sport. My dad got certified in the 90′s and then when him and my mom got married, she got certified, my aunt and uncle were certified, my brother got certified, and so right when I could get certified I did. Then we started spearfishing. I got my first speargun when I was 13. So, in high school, everyone had their thing that they did, you know. Some people had football, some people had baseball, but mine was spearfishing.”

So, Colten wanted to take that love and use it to give back. So he helped start the “Dive For A Cure” spearfishing tournament, right here in Panama City. Portions of the tournaments proceeds will be giving to cancer research labs and children’s hospitals.

“You put in so much hard work into it and finally having the fruits of your labor being produced and seeing people enjoy it and then getting to help others who aren’t getting to be here. It’s great to bring in big fish, but at the end of the day, it’s not the money. It’s just how much love is poured into the fact of the need to help people struggling, fighting, this terrible disease we call cancer.”

Colten said he was fortunate enough to receive top level care and medicine during his treatment that provided him this second chance at life. His hope is “Dive For A Cure” will help make a difference in other kid’s lives, by giving them the opportunity at life.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.