The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Range Receives a Generous Donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Point Billfish Open is giving back to all of the organizations that helped them make their week-long event a success.

This morning, the Billfish Open gave a check of twenty thousand dollars to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Range.

Three Bay County Sheriff’s Cadets were happy to accept the check and were joined by some of their mentors.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to use this money to provide a better experience for their cadets, and further encourage them on their journey in law enforcement.

“Well, the junior deputies and explorers was put together years ago I believe by sheriff Lavelle Pitts, and during that time he wanted to make young people that want to be involved in law enforcement have them be able to communicate with law enforcement and work with law enforcement and maybe one day eventually become law enforcement, which we have had” (Myron Guilford, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain).

With this generous donation, the cadets will no longer need to worry about covering the cost of their activities.

