Inside Duplin Winery Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You’ve heard that red wine is good for the heart, but did you know that muscadine grapes contain more antioxidant levels than other types of grapes?

Well, when the world realized this fact around 1996, Jonathan Fussel said his small family winery in Rose Hill North Carolina quickly grew.

Now with over 2,500 acres spread across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida, Fussel said that Panama City Beach is the perfect location for the third Duplin Winery and their wine of the south.

“Our goal here is actually to take our Florida grapes and bring them here. Press them in DeFuniak Springs, bring them here for fermentation, then bring them to Rose Hill North Carolina for a 2-month period, and then we will bring the wine back here to bottle and actually bottle 1000 bottles a day on average,” Fussel said.

Guests can even bottle their own wine at the in-house bottling station. A quick and easy process will leave guests with a personalized bottle and a new skill.

Duplin also offers wine tastings, which lets guests sample ten Duplin wines while learning all about the flavors and history of each one. For $15 the tasting includes a gourmet cheese dip and crackers, with a glass of wine.

If the crackers were just an appetizer, Fussel says the banana pudding cheesecake is a must.

And, if the Florida heat starts to set in, the winery offers frozen concoctions as well.

“We actually make frozen drinks, so we make blueberry freeze, raspberry mango lemonade, and peach bellini,” Fussel said. “We do all kinds of stuff out of our wines just as another offering that folks can take out on the patio to listen to live music that we do daily here from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and relax and have a good time.”

The winery is also still looking to hire employees that can make those personal connections while sharing a new experience to the area.

