More details released on Walton County hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Troopers said the car is a Cadillac SRX, and the car’s right headlight area was damaged, and is missing the right-side passenger door mirror.(WFIE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators have released new information regarding a hit-and-run in Walton County that left one bicyclist dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Thursday around 10 p.m., a sedan, identified as a Cadillac SRX, was traveling west in the right lane of U.S. Highway 98, east of U.S. Highway 331.

Troopers said a man was riding a bicycle pulling a small bicycle trailer and was heading west on the north paved shoulder of US Highway 98. They said the front of the Cadillac hit the back of the bicycle.

Investigators report the car then drove onto the north shoulder, drove into a drainage ditch, and then swerved back onto the road.

Troopers said the man was thrown off of the bike, and both the man and the bike were left lying on the north shoulder of the road. Authorities said the man died from his injuries.

Troopers said the car drove away, traveling west on U.S. Highway 98. They said the car’s right headlight area was damaged and is missing the right-side passenger door mirror.

If anyone has any information in reference to this crash, please contact Crime stoppers or the Florida Highway Patrol.

