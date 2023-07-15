Panama City officials give update on several infrastructure projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rugged roads, degrading pipes, and old infrastructure in Panama City continue to weaken. However, city officials on Friday at City Hall said the problems are being addressed.

“[Friday] was a special workshop for our commissioners as well as our citizens to hear about the $420 million worth of grants and loans that we have for our citizens to be able to rebuild the City of Panama City,” City Manager Mark McQueen said.

The majority of the $420 million is coming from state and federal grants. Some of those projects are centered around water and sewer line improvements.

“Certainly, we have our water lines that are very old,” McQueen said. “Our sewer lines, some of them are terracotta clay pipes which is the same technology the Babylonian Empire used. We’re a first-world nation. Technology is on our side. We can do better.”

The money will also pay for an emergency operations center that will serve as a command post for officials during and after natural disasters. The funds will additionally go toward rebuilding communities impacted by storms. Examples include home buyout programs and road improvement projects throughout the city.

McQueen said the massive investment isn’t a band-aid solution.

“[We’re] actually preparing and implementing permanent solutions that are really going to solve these problems that our citizens have been enduring,” the city manager said. “They’re going to have a better quality of life. They’re going to have more dependable infrastructure. As a result, it’s going to be a safer and more secure environment for our citizens, and also a more robust economy.”

City officials said residents are paying around $85 million out of the $420 in taxes for these projects. They also said they’re required to spend the grant money in the next three to five years.

