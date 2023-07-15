PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic Beach Towers on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.

Officials said at 3:20 p.m., Panama City Beach police received a call about the shooting. We’re told when police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg. Authorities said she was taken to an area hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said a black male suspect is in custody. Police added they believe this was an isolated incident and stated there is no threat to the community at this time.

Authorities said this is an active investigation and will release more information as they learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

