Pen, Paint, Pop! opens at Panama City Center for the Arts

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pen Paint Pop! Art Exhibit has made its way to Bay County.

Friday afternoon event organizers held the grand opening event at the Panama City Center for The Arts located at 19 E 4th Street in Panama City.

Amateur and professional artists, including cartoonists and comic artists, had the opportunity to have their work on display. The event featured digital projection art, live music, live sketching and even some snacks.

Executive Director of Bay Arts Alliance Jayson Kretzer says the event is a great way for local artists to show off their talents.

“This event is very special to me because it really helps us give a new platform to some artists that don’t normally get it,” Kretzer said. “So as an illustrator we have lots of exhibits for painters and sculptors but a lot of time the people that just like to draw they get left out so I think it’s important to have these kinds of events because it brings a new crowd to the arts center and that’s what we’re all about we want to put art on every corner which is just a fancy way to say make art accessible to everybody regardless of where they live, how much money they make or whatever.”

Pen, Paint, Pop! will run until the end of August.

The Center for the Arts is open Tuesday–Thursday 10am–5pm, Friday 10am-7pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm.

For more information visit the center’s website.

