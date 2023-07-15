Tyndall focusing on fighter jets, airmen families in rebuild efforts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials updated the community on the recent plans to rebuild the base after Hurricane Michael destroyed it in 2018. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hosted its “First Friday” event featuring Tyndall officials.

“The entire budget I think they mentioned today was five billion dollars of reconstruction and new construction,” said Kyle Shoots, Bay County Chamber of Commerce member.

Tyndall officials said one of their biggest additions will be new fighter jets at the base.

“So, the F-22 that we had, even though they have war fighting capability, the mission we had here was just to train the people. The F-35′s that we will be bringing in, those are the ones that will be actually deploying or going on the road. So, they may be sent to task in Europe or the pacific, to provide task like deterrence or actual combat around the world,” Col. George Watkins, Commander of the 325 Fighter Wing said.

The first F-35 will fly in sometime during August. With this new mission, airmen will deploy more often from Tyndall. Often leaving for up to six months at a time on multiple rotations.

While their loved ones remain in the area, Tyndall wants to keep them happy. After almost being destroyed by Hurricane Michael, Col. Watkins said the base is finally rebuilding.

“It’s taken a few years of recovery to get all the plans together, and get all the contracts out for the rebuild. But last summer the rebuild really took off and all of the ground-breaking started,” Col. Watkins said. “This year we are talking about all of the buildings that are coming out of the ground and some of them are coming to completion in the next couple of months.”

Officials said child care was a big concern leading up to the rebuild. With more airmen expecting to deploy, Col. Watkins wants to make sure this issue is addressed.

Tyndall officials said the rebuild of the base is expected to bring more than 1,800 jobs to the area. The buildings are also designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.

