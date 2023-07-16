Bay Athletics Wins Sportsmanship Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Tornadoes the proud recipient of this year’s class 4A Fred Rozelle Sportsmanship award for the 2022-23 school seasons.

One school in each class receives this honor, with Bay being the only one in our region to get it.

The FHSAA gives the award based on how member schools promote sportsmanship both on and off the field, schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the 2022-2023 regular season as well as FHSAA State Series competition. Retiring Bay Athletic Director Glen Manley is the man who submitted the school for consideration in this.

“We won it thirty years ago. And so I always put in for it when I was the A.D. And then this past year it came up again. And I went to the principal and said ‘look we need to do this’. And Blythe Carpenter, our principal, she’s all for sportsmanship and doing everything the right way. So it started from the top down. The coaches and the players and our students did a great job”, said Coach Manley.

The Tornadoes were named the 4A recipient of the honor, just one of seven high schools, and the only school in our region to receive it.

“One of the things is no ejections from players or coaches, and so when you go through how many games are played each year in all the sports. Now, I’ve never seen a golfer ejected, or a swimmer but you know, there are some heated moments. We treat the officials, you know I was a former official, so we kind of treat them right, we give them plenty to eat, plenty to drink and of course the big thing is the check is on time. They wrote some things about us and how we did it.”

A big aspect of winning this award, a school must go through all its sports seasons without a single ejection, players, coaches and fans! So a significant achievement indeed. The award comes with a $2,500 check, no small contribution to a high school athletic program!

