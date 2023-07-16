Santa Rosa Beach house damaged in fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house in Santa Rosa Beach was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon, according to a release from the South Walton Fire District.

SWFD officials said around 3:35 p.m., firefighters were in the area of Ridge Road for a different incident when they noticed a plume of smoke. Authorities said as those firefighters were investigating, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls from Ridge Road, reporting a home was on fire.

Firefighters reportedly arrived on scene at 3:41 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. Officials said they were told a dog was possibly trapped inside.

Reports state when crews forced into the home, they faced high heat conditions and low visibility; but they were able to find the dog underneath a bedroom dresser. They said the dog did not suffer any serious injuries.

Authorities said the fire was knocked down by 4 p.m., but crews stayed to put out any hotspots for another hour.

After investigating, SWFD Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire started near the home’s back porch. SWFD officials stated “due to bystander testimony and strong thunderstorms at the time of the incident, a lightning strike could not be ruled out as the most likely cause of the fire.”

Crews said the home was moderately damaged, and approximately 25 SWFD personnel responded to the scene.

