Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers are clearing out for our overnights but are forecast to return late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon and evening in a widely scattered manner. High temperatures will be near 90 along the coast and in the low 90′s inland. Rain chances decrease heading into the workweek with a 50% chance of rain on Monday and then more summer like rain conditions returning for Tuesday.

