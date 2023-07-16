Saturday Evening Forecast

Showers are clearing out for our overnights but are forecast to return late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon and evening in a widely scattered manner.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers are clearing out for our overnights but are forecast to return late tomorrow morning and through the afternoon and evening in a widely scattered manner. High temperatures will be near 90 along the coast and in the low 90′s inland. Rain chances decrease heading into the workweek with a 50% chance of rain on Monday and then more summer like rain conditions returning for Tuesday.

