Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few more scattered showers are forecast for this evening but clearing out as we head into our overnight hours leaving a 40% chance of rain for Monday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s throughout the week with rain chances dwindling down thanks to a ridge of high pressure allowing for fair conditions as we approach mid-week.

