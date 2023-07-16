Sunday Evening Forecast

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A few more scattered showers are forecast for this evening but clearing out as we head into our overnight hours leaving a 40% chance of rain for Monday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90′s throughout the week with rain chances dwindling down thanks to a ridge of high pressure allowing for fair conditions as we approach mid-week.

