Teen arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting a person in Marianna Saturday.

Marianna police said officers were called to the Three Rivers Apartment complex on Carters Mill Road around 7:30 p.m. for someone with a gunshot wound. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found and began helping the victim.

Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and another person, identified as Ki’Von Clemons, 17. They said during the altercation, Clemons shot the victim with a handgun.

Officials said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. They said Ki’Von Clemons was arrested and is charged with attempted felony murder.

