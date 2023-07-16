Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested after fleeing authorities, leading to a manhunt in Walton County Saturday, according to officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, WCSO deputies stated they were searching for Lance Diamond Johnson, 25, in Ponce de Leon near W C Currington Road. They said Johnson ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve him with a warrant felony for violation of probation.

According to jail records, Johnson had been arrested previously in March of 2023 for charges of drug possession and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Deputies said the Walton and Okaloosa Correctional K-9 teams also joined the search.

Authorities said Johnson was found on McHenry Road and taken into custody and taken to the Walton County Jail.

