Active weather departs as temperatures rise

We’re transitioning out of our active sea breeze pattern from the weekend, towards a much quieter (and warmer) weather pattern for the middle of this week. It’s all a result of that typical summertime “see-saw” where less rain means more heat, and vice-versa. With high-pressure building to our west, we’ll see the second of those two options, with temperatures warming back into the mid-90s for many.

But first, a look at today’s forecast. After some overnight cloud coverage, skies will slowly clear through the morning and mid-day hours. With the sunshine returning in force, temperatures rise quickly from morning lows in the mid-70s to the upper 80s by 10 a.m. By lunchtime, highs will near 90 at the coast while soaring to the mid-90s inland. A hit-or-miss shower or thunderstorm could develop during the afternoon hours, with steering flow favoring two hot spots; South Okaloosa, south Walton, Washington, and central Bay County, and then the Forgotten Coast. The chance of rain is low - around 30% - with those who see rain only experiencing showers for 60 to 90 minutes.

High pressure will increase its control over our weather pattern Tuesday through Thursday, with sinking air helping to suppress rain activity while warming temperatures back to the mid-90s. Inland areas may even approach the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures - or the heat index - in the triple digits for everyone.

This pattern will slowly break down on Friday, with the chance of rain becoming elevated in the upcoming weekend.

----- Bottom Line ----

A hit-or-miss shower and storm may be your best chance to cool down on an otherwise hot and humid Monday. Rain will be largely out of the conversation Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures soaring as a result. A more active weather pattern returns for the weekend, with a 50-60% chance of rain.

