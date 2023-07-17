Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Reports say as many as 1 million people who lived on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 were potentially exposed to toxic drinking water. Now, those who have suffered are working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

An advocacy group visited VFW Post 10555 Saturday morning in Panama City Beach. Veterans in the group who served on the base shared their personal experiences. They said they’re living with health problems. The group also mentioned several service members and their families developed various cancers and birth defects.

They also pushed for congress to pass the PACT Act. It’s a law that expands Veterans Affairs health benefits to vets who were exposed to various toxic chemicals, agent orange, and burn pits.

President Biden signed it into law last year.

“We just need the government to do what’s right by all of us,” Brian Amburgey, an advocate for Camp Lejeune toxic water victims, said. “We served our country. All of us veterans did. All of our families came with us. We did not ask them to be poisoned. You know, that’s the big thing right there.”

The group said families bathed-in, drank, and used the tap water every day. Research shows the polluted water contained toxic chemicals at levels far beyond the safety limit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports some of the chemicals found in the water included benzene, vinyl chloride, and a slew of others.

“There’s cemeteries there outside the base that’s full of children stacked two and three deep who were born with birth defects and all kinds of health issues,” Amburgey said. “That’s one of the big reasons why I started what I’m doing is because of the cemeteries and hearing the stories about all the children and the veterans who are affected and the illnesses that affect them.”

Those who lived on the base are encouraged to visit the VA website to learn about toxic exposure screening information.

Florida marks the 19th state the group has visited to spread awareness.

