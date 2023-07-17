Community home saved after fire breaks out in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man’s house was saved after fire officials say a room caught fire on Monday.

Around 10:57 a.m., Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address on Oak Grove Road in the Limestone community, just north of Darlington after the homeowner reported heavy smoke coming from the second story of their home.

Fire crews reportedly arrived on the scene around 11:10 a.m. and entered the house. Firefighters were able to snuff out the flames in the upstairs bedroom, preventing the blaze from destroying the main floor.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire, and believed it was caused by a lit cigarette left by the bed.

