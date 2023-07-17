The Filipino American Association of Bay County Brings Barrio Festival to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is time to celebrate the annual Barrio festival in Panama City! The Filipino American Association of Bay County is hosting this cultural event.

The Barrio Festival is also known as a town festival. That is normally commemorated with the feast of the patron saint. The celebration takes place in the Philippines, but this organization is bringing the party to Panama City.

During the festival there are traditional Filipino foods, cultural dancing, and music.

“We want everyone to experience the Filipino culture that we are very proud this, one of the events that is rich in our tradition,” said Lorelie Quillen, president of The Filipino American Association of Bay County.

This is a way for everyone in the community to see and experience something new. For those who celebrate the festival, a way to share their culture.

“The food here in America we don’t eat our traditional foods and event like this everyone is cooking their special dishes we can try and of course the cultural dancing it’s my favorite too because in every dance it tells a story its very warm and very touching,” said Quillen.

This is also a way for the organization to fund raise for their charity projects.

