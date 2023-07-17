The Filipino American Association of Bay County Brings Barrio Festival to Panama City

barrio festival
barrio festival(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is time to celebrate the annual Barrio festival in Panama City! The Filipino American Association of Bay County is hosting this cultural event.

The Barrio Festival is also known as a town festival. That is normally commemorated with the feast of the patron saint. The celebration takes place in the Philippines, but this organization is bringing the party to Panama City.

During the festival there are traditional Filipino foods, cultural dancing, and music.

“We want everyone to experience the Filipino culture that we are very proud this, one of the events that is rich in our tradition,” said Lorelie Quillen, president of The Filipino American Association of Bay County.

This is a way for everyone in the community to see and experience something new. For those who celebrate the festival, a way to share their culture.

“The food here in America we don’t eat our traditional foods and event like this everyone is cooking their special dishes we can try and of course the cultural dancing it’s my favorite too because in every dance it tells a story its very warm and very touching,” said Quillen.

This is also a way for the organization to fund raise for their charity projects.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Authorities said the man ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve...
Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities
Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the...
Teen arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County
Troopers said the car is a Cadillac SRX, and the car’s right headlight area was damaged, and is...
More details released on Walton County hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Investigators say the couple came and left Schuller’s Panama City home late Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in Washington County homicide investigation

Latest News

Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555
Tyndall focusing on fighter jets, airmen families in rebuild efforts
Lejeune Veterans for Justice visited VFW Post 10555 in Panama City Beach.
Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555
A number of sponsors came together to make The United Hands Project's first annual mental...
Youth mental health summit held at FSU-Panama City