PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Isolated storm weakening as the sea breeze moves inland leaving tonight and the next few days mostly clear as a high-pressure trough dominates the panhandle. Expect rain to return this weekend as a cold front begins to move in. High temperatures will remain quite toasty in the low to mid 90′s throughout NWFL.

