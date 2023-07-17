Panama City residents participate in Beach Cleanup event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, Panama City Community Release Center (PCCRC) residents and staff participated in a “Beach Cleanup” event with Humble House Ministries.

According to PCCRC, many of their residents have battled addiction, some actively participating in Humble House’s outpatient program. Volunteers gave their time to clean up the local beaches to show their support.

“Humble House is a great organization with a great mission,” said Shea Barber, PCCRC’s Assistant Facility Director. “We at PCCRC were honored to give back and work alongside so many community members during the beach cleanup.”

