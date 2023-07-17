Panama City residents participate in Beach Cleanup event

According to PCCRC, many of their residents have battled addiction, some actively participating...
According to PCCRC, many of their residents have battled addiction, some actively participating in Humble House’s outpatient program.(Panama City Community Release Center)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, Panama City Community Release Center (PCCRC) residents and staff participated in a “Beach Cleanup” event with Humble House Ministries.

According to PCCRC, many of their residents have battled addiction, some actively participating in Humble House’s outpatient program. Volunteers gave their time to clean up the local beaches to show their support.

“Humble House is a great organization with a great mission,” said Shea Barber, PCCRC’s Assistant Facility Director. “We at PCCRC were honored to give back and work alongside so many community members during the beach cleanup.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the...
Teen arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County
Authorities said the man ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve...
Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
SWFD officials said around 3:35 p.m., firefighters were in the area of Ridge Road for a...
Santa Rosa Beach house damaged in fire

Latest News

Thrift Shop 'Til You Drop at Caring & Sharing of South Walton
Annual Barrio Festival
Monday Morning Forecast 7/17/23
Active weather departs as temperatures rise
Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555