Quarterly Veteran and First Responder Appreciation Lunch

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Superior Air Conditioning is hosting its quarterly Veteran and First Responder Appreciation Lunch this week.

The event will be held on Tuesday, July 17 at Texas Roadhouse.

The lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. and if you are a Veteran or First Responder all you have to do is show up!

For more information watch the interview that is attached to this story.

