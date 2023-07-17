Thrift Shop ‘Til You Drop at Caring & Sharing of South Walton

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturdays are now open for business at Caring and Sharing of South Walton, and to celebrate don’t miss the Thrift Shop ‘Til You Drop event kicking off July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Check out special sales, Dollar Days in the boutique, snacks, refreshments and door prizes.

Executive Director, Carly Barnes, said all the thrift store sales go toward providing food and financial support to neighbors in need in Walton County.

For anyone looking to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Caring and Sharing, visit the webpage here.

The thrift shop is open Monday through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and now on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.