Thrift Shop ‘Til You Drop at Caring & Sharing of South Walton

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturdays are now open for business at Caring and Sharing of South Walton, and to celebrate don’t miss the Thrift Shop ‘Til You Drop event kicking off July 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Check out special sales, Dollar Days in the boutique, snacks, refreshments and door prizes.

Executive Director, Carly Barnes, said all the thrift store sales go toward providing food and financial support to neighbors in need in Walton County.

For anyone looking to donate, volunteer, or learn more about Caring and Sharing, visit the webpage here.

The thrift shop is open Monday through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and now on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

