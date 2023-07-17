Youth mental health summit held at FSU-Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mental health was brought to the forefront Saturday at FSU-Panama City.

The United Hands Project held its first annual mental health summit on the college’s campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit’s mission is to raise mental health awareness and educate young people on how it affects the body.

Participants learned effective coping skills and ways to manage everyday mental health stressors.

They also learned how to combat mental health stigmas.

“A lot of individuals still kind of have this stigma that it’s not something that should be talked about but should be pushed under the rug a little bit,” Sophia Crittenden, founder of The United Hands Project, said. “So, it’s important that we break barriers and boundaries and allow people to understand and know it’s OK and they can talk to people.”

A number of sponsors made the event possible.

Crittenden said another health summit will be held at FSU-Panama City next year.

