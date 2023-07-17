Youth mental health summit held at FSU-Panama City

The United Hands Project held its first annual youth mental health summit at FSU-Panama City July 15th.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mental health was brought to the forefront Saturday at FSU-Panama City.

The United Hands Project held its first annual mental health summit on the college’s campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The nonprofit’s mission is to raise mental health awareness and educate young people on how it affects the body.

Participants learned effective coping skills and ways to manage everyday mental health stressors.

They also learned how to combat mental health stigmas.

“A lot of individuals still kind of have this stigma that it’s not something that should be talked about but should be pushed under the rug a little bit,” Sophia Crittenden, founder of The United Hands Project, said. “So, it’s important that we break barriers and boundaries and allow people to understand and know it’s OK and they can talk to people.”

A number of sponsors made the event possible.

Crittenden said another health summit will be held at FSU-Panama City next year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody
Authorities said the man ran from U.S. Marshals Task Force members after they tried to serve...
Walton County man arrested after fleeing authorities
Investigators said they learned there had been an altercation between the victim and the...
Teen arrested for attempted murder in Jackson County
Troopers said the car is a Cadillac SRX, and the car’s right headlight area was damaged, and is...
More details released on Walton County hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Investigators say the couple came and left Schuller’s Panama City home late Tuesday evening.
Suspect arrested in Washington County homicide investigation

Latest News

Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555
Tyndall focusing on fighter jets, airmen families in rebuild efforts
barrio festival
The Filipino American Association of Bay County Brings Barrio Festival to Panama City
Lejeune Veterans for Justice visited VFW Post 10555 in Panama City Beach.
Camp Lejeune toxic water veterans visit VFW Post 10555